Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu

March 20, 2025, 7:12 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. Brief rain is likely to occur in few places of hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Province. and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces. There will b

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

SEE 2025 Begis Across Nepal From Today
Mar 20, 2025
PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur
Mar 19, 2025
Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2025 Stress For Renewable Energy
Mar 19, 2025
IGP Deepak Thapa Receives Insignia
Mar 19, 2025
US Official Assures FM Dr. Deuba For Continual Support To Nepal
Mar 19, 2025

