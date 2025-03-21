The Gig Economy and its Missing Half

I was recently home in Kathmandu for my winter holidays from my school in India. Reflecting on the many Ola and Rapido rides I had so conveniently taken, along with the food I had enjoyed through Zomato in India, I felt happy to enjoy the same convenience of ordering food and hailing rides with a tap of my phone. However, after more than 100 rides and food deliveries, over the course of three months, every single one was completed by a male worker. Not once did I encounter a female driver or delivery person. Surprisingly, at times, recognizing my father's genuine concern for my security and his preference for me to take rides with female drivers, I found there were very few available options. This left me questioning: why are women so underrepresented in the gig economy, especially in the rideshare and food delivery sectors?

The Gig Economy: A Snapshot

With a global market size of $556.7 billion in 2024, projected to reach $1,847 billion by 2032, the gig economy is rapidly growing and reshaping the work landscape. Digital platforms like Uber, Pathao, and Foodmandu have introduced short-term, flexible jobs that are replacing traditional full-time employment, benefiting both businesses and workers. For businesses, this model reduces HR and operational costs while allowing for rapid scalability. For workers, it offers freedom and the opportunity to earn additional income. However, despite these advantages, the gig economy remains far from inclusive, particularly for women. In India, for instance, women make up only around 14% of the gig workforce, and in rideshare services like Uber, female drivers account for less than 1% of the total driver base, highlighting a significant gender imbalance in this growing sector.

The Gender Divide in the Gig Economy

Unlike traditional workplaces, where policies and quotas promote gender equality, the gig economy lacks structured HR systems to foster diversity. As a result, a significant gender imbalance persists. In Nepal, my home country, I was struck by the near absence of women in the rideshare and food delivery sectors. Safety concerns, cultural norms, and the lack of awareness and support mechanisms continue to hinder women's participation in these fields. This raises an important question: If the gig economy is the future of work and the current arrangements seem to be functioning well, does inclusivity really matter? Should skills alone be the determining factor in hiring a worker?

The Importance of Inclusion

I believe inclusion in the gig economy is crucial not only for fairness but also for the economic benefits it brings to business. Time and again it has been established that a gender rich workforce contributes to a richer talent pool, driving innovation and economic growth. It fosters a safer, more trusting environment for both workers and customers, contributing to a more sustainable and profitable business model.By encouraging women’sparticipation, the gig economy can unlock its potential as a modern, equitable work model.

Barriers to Inclusion

Several factors continue to contribute to the gender gap in the gig economy. First, gig workers are independent contractors, not employees, so companies aren't legally required to promote inclusion as they would in traditional workplaces. Safety concerns also discourage many women from working late hours or traveling to unfamiliar locations.Cultural barriers, including restrictions on women’s mobility, limit their ability to participate in jobs like driving or delivery. Lastly, the lack of government regulations supporting inclusion in gig work keeps the sector predominantly male-dominated. Addressing these barriers is critical for the gig economy’s future success.

Steps Toward Inclusion

While progress has been slow, I felt happy to come across companies both in India and Nepal that were taking the first steps to address these issues. Platforms like SheTaxi in India and SafetiPin in Nepal provide safer working environments for female drivers. Safety-focused policies, such as panic buttons, background checks, and enhanced working conditions for female gig workers, are becoming more common. Moreover, training programs and financial support, including loan initiatives and skill-building programs, are helping women enter the gig economy with confidence. Though these efforts are a step in the right direction, much more needs to be done to ensure inclusivity for all.

Conclusion

The gig economy is rapidly reshaping the future of work, but its full potential can only be unlocked when it becomes genuinely inclusive. Without women participation, the sector misses out on a vast pool of talent, innovation, and economic opportunity. As a prospective law student, what intrigues me is how legal frameworks can drive inclusivity in gig work while preserving its flexible, dynamic nature. What policies can ensure fairness and equal opportunity, and what protections can be put in place to encourage more women to join? The answers to these questions are critical, not just for gender equality, but for realizing the true promise of the gig economy.

Deeptangsu Rauniar, a Nepali presently studying at Class XII in Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie, India is deeply passionate about law and social equity. She strives to create a meaningful impact through advocacy and reform.