Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza

Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza

March 21, 2025, 7:55 a.m.

The Islamic group Hamas has launched rockets into Israel in retaliation for its resumption of deadly military attacks in the Gaza Strip. The two sides' ceasefire agreement appears at risk of collapse as talks for an extension remain gridlocked.

Israel restarted bombing attacks on Gaza on Tuesday, followed by a resumption of military ground operations.

Health officials in the enclave say Israeli strikes on Thursday left 85 people dead and more than 130 wounded.

They also say the death toll since the start of the fighting between Israel and Hamas in October 2023 has reached 49,617.

Hamas said on Thursday that it bombed the city of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets in response to Israel's "massacres" of Gaza civilians.

The Israeli military said it intercepted one projectile launched from Gaza and that two others fell in an open area.

But an Arab media outlet quotes Hamas sources as saying the group is open to any proposal that includes a pathway to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and a release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. The six-week first phase of the ceasefire ended on March 1.

Qatar and Egypt are seeking to mediate negotiations between Israel and Hamas to salvage the ceasefire deal.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, talked with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty by phone on Thursday.

They emphasized the need to enhance joint efforts to resume implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza in three phases.

Agencies

Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space
Mar 20, 2025
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks
Mar 20, 2025
Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities
Mar 20, 2025
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details
Mar 19, 2025
Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call
Mar 18, 2025

More on International

US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 58 minutes ago
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

When will Ambassador Designate Lok Darshan Regmi Present Credential In US? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Nepal’s Exports Surge By 57 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Nepali Tourism Delegation Are In Chengdu Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
We Will Resolve the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani Issues Through Diplomatic Channels: Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75