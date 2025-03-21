Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza

The Islamic group Hamas has launched rockets into Israel in retaliation for its resumption of deadly military attacks in the Gaza Strip. The two sides' ceasefire agreement appears at risk of collapse as talks for an extension remain gridlocked.

Israel restarted bombing attacks on Gaza on Tuesday, followed by a resumption of military ground operations.

Health officials in the enclave say Israeli strikes on Thursday left 85 people dead and more than 130 wounded.

They also say the death toll since the start of the fighting between Israel and Hamas in October 2023 has reached 49,617.

Hamas said on Thursday that it bombed the city of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets in response to Israel's "massacres" of Gaza civilians.

The Israeli military said it intercepted one projectile launched from Gaza and that two others fell in an open area.

But an Arab media outlet quotes Hamas sources as saying the group is open to any proposal that includes a pathway to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and a release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. The six-week first phase of the ceasefire ended on March 1.

Qatar and Egypt are seeking to mediate negotiations between Israel and Hamas to salvage the ceasefire deal.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, talked with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty by phone on Thursday.

They emphasized the need to enhance joint efforts to resume implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza in three phases.