Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur

March 21, 2025, 7:45 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to brief rain with thunder in few places of Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be brief rain hilly region of Karnali and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Pashcim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces. There will be brief rain in Kathmandu, Beranger, Samar And Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

When will Ambassador Designate Lok Darshan Regmi Present Credential In US?
Mar 21, 2025
Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Mar 21, 2025
Nepal’s Exports Surge By 57 Percent
Mar 21, 2025
US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday
Mar 21, 2025
Nepali Tourism Delegation Are In Chengdu Visit
Mar 20, 2025

