World Down Syndrome Day was celebrated in Nepal by the Nepal Down Syndrome Association

March 21, 2025, 8:03 p.m.

WDSD_2025.2.jpg

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day 2025 (2025 UN theme) was "Improve Our Support Systems." The event was organized with the active participation of Ramesh Tamang, President, and Dr. Prabha Mainali, Vice President and Consultant Pediatrician.

Hundreeds of people with the persons with Down syndrome gathered in Jawalakhel and displayed slogans to raise the awareness on the down syndrome

Down syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21, is a genetic condition caused by an extra chromosome. Typically, human cells have 46 chromosomes, but individuals with Down syndrome have an additional chromosome, resulting in a total of 47 chromosomes, with the extra chromosome being number 21. #WorldDownSyndromeDay #NepalDownSyndromeAssociation

The Nepal Down Syndrome Association was founded on Baisakh 26, 2063 by parents of children with Down Syndrome. Individuals with Down syndrome have an extra chromosome, leading to differences in development. This condition is linked to

mild to moderate learning disabilities, delays in development, distinct facial features, and reduced muscle tone in early childhood.

Some may also experience health issues like congenital heart defects and hypothyroidism. The syndrome is named after British doctor John Langdon Down, who first described it in 1866. World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrate

d on March 21st to highlight the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

The organization strives to support individuals with Down syndrome, but faces challenges in meeting their needs, particularly due to financial constraints. Adequate funding is crucial for providing education, therapy, and training for individuals with Down syndrome.

The biggest problem is money, without money, neither education nor therapy and training can be provided. • Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder. .

Down syndrome occurs in 1 in 800 to 1,000 births. There are more than 7 million people with Down syndrome worldwide.

People with Down syndrome like to be involved in society and have friends.

Even though someone with Down syndrome may not speak much, they are able to understand a lot.

People with Down syndrome have weak muscles and have difficulty moving their muscles.

