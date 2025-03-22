Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo

Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo

March 22, 2025, 11:11 a.m.

Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi has told his Chinese and South Korean counterparts that it is very important to promote future-oriented cooperation among the three countries.

Iwaya met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

Iwaya said the three countries, as neighboring nations, sometimes face difficult problems. He added that engaging in candid dialogues and promoting future-oriented exchanges and cooperation are in their common interests, as well as crucial for regional and global peace and prosperity.

The ministers are believed to have confirmed that their countries will promote personnel exchanges and economic cooperation, while working together to address common challenges. These include climate change, as well as declining birthrates and aging populations.

They are also believed to have exchanged views on regional situations. Iwaya likely called for cooperation for resolving the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens immediately.

It is believed that the ministers have agreed to coordinate on holding a trilateral summit in Japan at an early date.

Agencies

Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza
Mar 21, 2025
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space
Mar 20, 2025
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks
Mar 20, 2025
Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities
Mar 20, 2025
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details
Mar 19, 2025

More on International

Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

US Approves Certain Programs Under MCC, Review Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Former King's message from Gorkha: The Country Needs Peace, No One Needs To Be Afraid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Senior Journalist Mathwar Singh Basnet Dies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
.Indian Embassy Celebrated 60th IETC Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Narayangadh-Butwal Road Expansion Project Makes Good Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75