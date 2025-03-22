Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo

Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi has told his Chinese and South Korean counterparts that it is very important to promote future-oriented cooperation among the three countries.

Iwaya met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

Iwaya said the three countries, as neighboring nations, sometimes face difficult problems. He added that engaging in candid dialogues and promoting future-oriented exchanges and cooperation are in their common interests, as well as crucial for regional and global peace and prosperity.

The ministers are believed to have confirmed that their countries will promote personnel exchanges and economic cooperation, while working together to address common challenges. These include climate change, as well as declining birthrates and aging populations.

They are also believed to have exchanged views on regional situations. Iwaya likely called for cooperation for resolving the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens immediately.

It is believed that the ministers have agreed to coordinate on holding a trilateral summit in Japan at an early date.