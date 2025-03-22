.Indian Embassy Celebrated 60th IETC Day In Kathmandu

March 22, 2025, 2:36 p.m.

Embassy of India in Kathmandul celebrated the 60th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day with a function. Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba graced the event as Chief Guest.

At the ceremony, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, recalling her experience studying in India, expressed gratitude for the numerous initiatives of the Indian government in the fields of development and education.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava expressed his commitment to further expand the ITEC initiative and introduce more customized programs in line with the evolving priorities of the Government of Nepal.

Attorney General Ramesh Badal, Assistant Coordinator of the National Security Council Secretariat and ITEC alumnus Assistant Rathi Pawan Khatri, and Armed Police Superintendent of the Armed Police Force Dayaram Sharma shared their experiences about ITEC.

The Indian cultural group 'Yagya', led by renowned artist Kuleshwor Kumar Thakur and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, presented a mesmerizing Mayurbhanj Chhau dance performance, while Nepal's renowned Kant Dab Dab Band performed a mesmerizing instrumental folk fusion.

ITEC, one of the oldest institutional arrangements for international capacity building, was established in 1964. It has trained more than 200,000 officials from more than 160 countries.

In 2024-2025, 510 professionals from Nepal were trained for various courses at various major institutes in India. In 2024-2025, 18 customized courses were arranged for Nepali doctors (50), government lawyers (30), members of the National Judicial Academy (15), Nepal Police (143), Armed Police Force (80), Ministry of Home Affairs (24), and Ministry of Drinking Water (40) in 10 major institutions in India.

Over 3,000 officers from Nepal have been trained under ITEC in the past 15 years

