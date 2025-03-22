Senior Journalist Mathwar Singh Basnet Dies

Senior Journalist and politician Mathwar Singh Basnet has passed away. Basnet passed away at the age of 79 at 9:30 am today.

Singh was admitted to Annapurna Neuro Hospital in Maitighar on Friday for treatment after suffering a heart attack. He passed away during treatment.

The former chairman of the National News Agency (NNA) passed away this morning at the age of 79 due to a heart attack.

Basnet, a resident of Suryabinayak Municipality-8, Bhaktapur, was admitted to Annapurna Neuro Hospital in Kathmandu after suffering a heart attack at home on Thursday night. He died while being treated on a ventilator.

He has been active in politics for a long time due to his closeness to Ganeshman Singh and is currently the chairman of the Ganeshman Singh Memorial Garden.