Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

There will be partly to generally cloudy possibilities of brief rain with thunder in few places of Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be brief rain hilly region of Karnali and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Pashcim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces. There will be brief rain in Kathmandu, Beranger, Samar And Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.