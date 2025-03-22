Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

March 22, 2025, 11:05 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy possibilities of brief rain with thunder in few places of Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be brief rain hilly region of Karnali and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Pashcim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces. There will be brief rain in Kathmandu, Beranger, Samar And Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Approves Certain Programs Under MCC, Review Underway
Mar 22, 2025
Former King's message from Gorkha: The Country Needs Peace, No One Needs To Be Afraid
Mar 22, 2025
Senior Journalist Mathwar Singh Basnet Dies
Mar 22, 2025
.Indian Embassy Celebrated 60th IETC Day In Kathmandu
Mar 22, 2025
Narayangadh-Butwal Road Expansion Project Makes Good Progress
Mar 22, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Janakpur, Dhangadhi Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Koshi And Mdhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki Provinces, and hilly areas of Bagmati, And Koshi With Brief Rain sz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki, Koshi With Brief Rain In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Generally Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

US Approves Certain Programs Under MCC, Review Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Former King's message from Gorkha: The Country Needs Peace, No One Needs To Be Afraid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Senior Journalist Mathwar Singh Basnet Dies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
.Indian Embassy Celebrated 60th IETC Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Narayangadh-Butwal Road Expansion Project Makes Good Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025
Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo By Agencies Mar 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75