Flag Hoisting Ceremony on the occasion of 85th National Day of Pakistan

Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi hoisted Pakistan’s Flag on the auspicious occasion of 85thNational Day of Pakistan, a Flag Hoisting Ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu today.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out on the occasion.

Ambassador AbrarH Hashmi in his remarks, congratulated the community and staff. On the occasion he said we salute our forefathers for their vision and heroic and peaceful struggle to achieve independence.

The key to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity lies in our unity, hard work, and determination. He also invited the community to stay engaged locally and contribute in whatsoever way to make Pakistan-Nepal friendship aloft.