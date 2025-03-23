Japan, China Discuss Cooperation, Challenges In High-level Economic Dialogue

Japan, China Discuss Cooperation, Challenges In High-level Economic Dialogue

March 23, 2025, 8:17 a.m.

Senior officials from Japan and China have met to advance discussions on economic matters and other fields. Tokyo aims to deepen bilateral cooperation and resolve various pending issues.

The two countries held a high-level economic dialogue on Saturday in Tokyo. It was the first meeting of its kind in six years, and was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as senior economic and other officials from both governments.

The two sides agreed to promote government-private sector cooperation in the field of decarbonization. They also reaffirmed their support for people-to-people and other exchanges through the upcoming World Expo in Osaka.

At the same time, Japan asked China again to resume imports of Japanese seafood as soon as possible.

China suspended the imports after the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant started discharging treated and diluted water from the plant into the sea in August 2023. The International Atomic Energy Agency says Japan's water release is consistent with international safety standards.

Tokyo also urged Beijing to promptly release Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities and to ensure the safety and security of Japanese nationals living in China. Officials said such matters have discouraged Japanese firms from conducting business activities in China.

Earlier in the day, Iwaya and Wang held talks ahead of the economic dialogue.

Iwaya expressed concerns about the situation surrounding Japan's Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, as well as accelerating activities by the Chinese military.

Japan controls the islands. The Japanese government maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory. China and Taiwan claim them.

After Saturday's meetings, Iwaya told reporters that the talks were fruitful, as both sides had candid discussions not only on cooperation but also about ways to address challenges and pending issues.

Tokyo apparently seeks to continue to extend the scope of cooperation through high-level communication, including summit talks. Japan views constructive and stable relations between the two countries as essential for the peace and prosperity of the region.

Japan also intends to continue exploring opportunities for leaders to visit each other's country.

Also on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea met in Tokyo and agreed to advance future-oriented cooperation, and accelerate arrangements to hold a three-way summit in Japan as soon as possible.

Japan, as this year's chair of trilateral meetings, aims to hold the summit by the end of the year while seeking to stabilize relations with China and monitoring the political situation in South Korea.

Agencies

UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict
Mar 23, 2025
Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo
Mar 22, 2025
Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza
Mar 21, 2025
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space
Mar 20, 2025
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks
Mar 20, 2025

More on International

UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict By Agencies 10 hours, 12 minutes ago
Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

UN Glacier Summit in New York Snubs Himalayas, Despite Their Role as Global Water Lifelines By Pranav Rajouria Mar 23, 2025
Flag Hoisting Ceremony on the occasion of 85th National Day of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2025
PRO-MONARCHY MOVEMENT: Rising Dissatisfaction By Keshab Poudel Mar 23, 2025
CPN UML: Instigated By India By A Correspondent Mar 23, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Janakpur And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2025
US Approves Certain Programs Under MCC, Review Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75