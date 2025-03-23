Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Janakpur And Pokhara

March 23, 2025, 8:08 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces. There will be generally cloudy wity possibilities of brief rain and thunderstorms in Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces.. There will be brief rain in Kathmandu, Beranger, Samar And Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

