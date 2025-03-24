Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting

March 24, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

Ukraine and the United States have ended their talks in Saudi Arabia as part of the US push to end the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a social media post on Sunday that his team had concluded a meeting with the American team, and that the discussion was productive.

Umerov added that the negotiators "addressed key points including energy."

The meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, came after telephone talks between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday last week.

The US government announced that Zelenskyy agreed in the talks to halt attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Ukraine suggested that its delegation would discuss with its US counterpart a proposal to halt attacks on infrastructure facilities as well when they meet in Riyadh.

The US team is expected to hold talks with Russian officials on Monday.

Observers are closely watching whether the talks can make any progress that would lead to a ceasefire.

Agencies

