Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin:

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says arrangements are underway for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia.

On Monday, Peskov was asked by a reporter about whether a visit to Russia by Kim was discussed when Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang last week.

Peskov said Kim has a "valid" invitation to visit Russia, and that the timing will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kim in Pyongyang. At that time, Putin said he hoped their next summit would be held in Moscow.

During Shoigu's latest meeting with Kim, he handed the North Korean leader a letter from Putin. Russian diplomatic sources say that in the letter Putin again extended an invitation for Kim to visit Russia.