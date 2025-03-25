Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin:

Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin:

March 25, 2025, 8:40 a.m.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says arrangements are underway for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia.

On Monday, Peskov was asked by a reporter about whether a visit to Russia by Kim was discussed when Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang last week.

Peskov said Kim has a "valid" invitation to visit Russia, and that the timing will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kim in Pyongyang. At that time, Putin said he hoped their next summit would be held in Moscow.

During Shoigu's latest meeting with Kim, he handed the North Korean leader a letter from Putin. Russian diplomatic sources say that in the letter Putin again extended an invitation for Kim to visit Russia.

Agencies

Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh
Mar 25, 2025
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting
Mar 24, 2025
UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict
Mar 23, 2025
Japan, China Discuss Cooperation, Challenges In High-level Economic Dialogue
Mar 23, 2025
Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo
Mar 22, 2025

More on International

Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh By Agencies 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Japan, China Discuss Cooperation, Challenges In High-level Economic Dialogue By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Foreign ministers of Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo By Agencies 3 days ago
Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

NC Leaders Dr. Shekhar, Gagan, Maoist Leader Prachanda And Rashtriya Swatantra Party Unite In protest Against Kulman's Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2025
PM Oli, Deuba And Prachanda Discuss transitional justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Biratnagar, Janakpur, Kathmandu And Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2025
Hitendra Dev Shakya appointed as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2025
Kulman Ghising Sacked By Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2025
Ghising's Sudden Removal As NEA's MD Could have Counter Productive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75