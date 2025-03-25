Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Shakya takes Charge

Hitendra Dev Shakya, the newly appointed Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, has taken charge.
Shakya assumed office on Tuesday. The cabinet meeting on Monday appointed Shakya as the executive director of the authority.
The government has appointed Shakya as the executive director, removing Kulman Ghising from the post.
VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
