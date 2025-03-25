Nepal Investment Mega Bank's 'Global Money Week-2025' conducts nationwide financial literacy programs

Nepal Investment Mega Bank's 'Global Money Week-2025' conducts nationwide financial literacy programs

March 25, 2025, 4:04 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited conducted financial literacy programs nationwide on the occasion of 'Global Money Week-2025'.

With the aim of making the 'Global Money Week 2025' a success, Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited conducted a financial literacy program from Chaitra 4th to 10th through various branch offices in all seven provinces.

Under this, a total of 83 branch offices of the bank, including 12 in Koshi Province, 12 in Madhesh Province, 16 in Bagmati Province, 13 in Gandaki Province, 14 in Lumbini Province, 6 in Karnali Province, and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province, conducted financial literacy programs.

In the context of 'Global Money Week-2025', the bank also organized financial literacy rallies at Lumbini Regional Office, Hetauda, Dhangadhi, Hariban, Lalbandi, and Syafrubesi.

In the financial literacy program, the bank provided knowledge to students on banking systems, savings and loan schemes, savings requirements, account types, mobile banking, digital banking, QR, PIN and password security, cyber security, ways to avoid digital fraud, etc.

The bank had distributed its recently published picture book on financial literacy, “The Magic of Digital Banking,” and pamphlets on cyber security to students from various schools across all seven provinces. The bank also disseminated awareness-raising materials through its social media.

