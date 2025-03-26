Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal

Kulman Ghising, who was dismissed as the Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, has approached the Supreme Court. He had approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday demanding his reinstatement after the government dismissed him.

Supreme Court spokesperson Achyut Kuikal informed that Ghisingh had filed the writ through his legal practitioner. He added that he was unable to view the writ on Wednesday as it was submitted late.

He said, "The writ petition was filed only around 5 pm today. We were unable to study it as it arrived late. We will study it tomorrow and take the necessary decision." Ghising has named the Government of Nepal, the Ministry of Energy, and the newly appointed Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Hitendra Dev Shakya, among others, as defendants.

There have been protests in Parliament and on the streets against Kulman's dismissal. Opposition parties have blocked the House demanding an answer from Prime Minister Oli, while spontaneous protests have also begun on the streets.