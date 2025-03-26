UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Two UN agencies say more financial aid is needed for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, who otherwise face "dire consequences".

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and International Organization for Migration issued a statement calling for more than 930 million US dollars in aid.

There are about one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as of end of February. The statement says half of them are women and girls who face a higher risk of gender-based violence and exploitation.

It also says one third of this population is between 10 and 24 years old, with no access to formal education and adequate skills building.

The agencies say any shortages in funding for food assistance and shelter may force many to take desperate steps. These include embarking on dangerous boat journeys to seek safety in other countries.

They are calling on the international community to continue funding life-saving assistance and opportunities enabling refugees to be self-reliant.