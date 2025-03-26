Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa

March 26, 2025, 8:26 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy In hilly areas of Gandaki, Karnali and Koshi Provinces.

There will be mainly fair in all over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited
Mar 26, 2025
Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal
Mar 26, 2025
Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Shakya takes Charge
Mar 25, 2025
Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari Inagurates Kathmandu Technical School (KTS), aims to produce 10,000 skilled manpower annually
Mar 25, 2025
WVI Nepal brings stakeholders together to reflect on a year of impact for children
Mar 25, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Biratnagar, Janakpur, Kathmandu And Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Janakpur And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Janakpur, Dhangadhi Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
Nepal faces the multi-dimensional challenges of rapid urbanization By Prakash Man Singh Mar 26, 2025
The Last Opportunity: The Imperative for Peace and Transitional Justice in Nepal By Dr. Surya Dhungel Mar 26, 2025
Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2025
Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release By Agencies Mar 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75