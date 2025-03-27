Joint Exercise Completed

The exercise - Multinational Planning Augmentation Team Tempest Express (MPAT TE - 40), which was conducted in Kathmandu from 2081 Chaitra 04, has been completed today, 2081 Chaitra 14.

The exercise was conducted with the aim of effectively enhancing disaster response capabilities in the future through the exchange of theoretical, practical, and specific experiences between military, non-military, and various other agencies related to disaster management.

A total of 92 people, including 56 from the Nepali Army and other security agencies, government and non-government agencies affiliated with the Government of Nepal, and 36 from different countries, participated in the exercise, which was jointly organized by the Nepali Army and US INDOPACOM.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Ambassador, Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Nepal, officials, various government and non-government agencies affiliated with the Government of Nepal, and high-level officials from foreign organizations.