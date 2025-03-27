Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other Of Attacking energy facilities

March 27, 2025, 8:23 a.m.

Russian and Ukrainian officials are accusing each other of carrying out attacks on energy facilities despite a ceasefire agreement on such targets.

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine conducted drone attacks on energy-related facilities in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as in Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine.

The ministry said Ukraine is continuing attacks even though it has agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's order for the moratorium is in effect and has been implemented by the military.

Meanwhile, a senior official at Ukraine's presidential office said at least eight energy facilities have been attacked by Russia since March 18.

Russia reached an agreement with the United States on March 18 to suspend attacks on Ukraine's energy-related facilities for 30 days. Ukraine also accepted the halt on March 19.

