Trump announces 25% tariffs on all auto imports, including Japanese vehicles

US President Donald Trump officially announced on Wednesday the imposition of new tariffs of 25 percent on all foreign-made cars imported to the United States. Japanese vehicles are included in the measure.

Trump said the measure will take effect on April 2, and the collection of the levies will start on April 3. He added that the measure will be permanent.

Trump told reporters that there will be no tariffs on cars made in the US. The aim is to bring businesses back to the country.

The US president has been stressing his intention to impose tariffs on car imports. He insists that factories and jobs in the US are moving overseas due to large amounts of imported inexpensive foreign vehicles.

Japanese automakers, which export many cars to the US, are facing growing concerns over negative impacts on them.