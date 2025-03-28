'High Security Surveillance' To Prevent Clashes between republican and royalist demonstrations

Security officials have said that a special and integrated security plan has been drawn up to "prevent a clash" between the two sides after royalists and republicans held demonstrations on the same day in the capital Kathmandu on Friday.

The National, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Mahaabhiyan, which has been demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the Hindu nation, and the Socialist Front of communist parties including the CPN-Maoist Center, have organized a protest program in the capital on Friday.

The Morcha has announced that it will hold a "massive meeting" at Bhrikuti Mandap in Kathmandu, and the Maha Abhiyan at Tinkune.

While organizers on both sides have claimed to bring thousands of people out on the streets to demonstrate their side's public opinion, concerns are being expressed that a situation of clashes could develop.

However, security officials say that there will be no clashes and that security personnel will be mobilized with special vigilance.

'A detailed and in-depth analysis'

Local administration officials have said that they have "seriously analyzed" the events of both the front and the campaign, as they will take place within Kathmandu district.

Kathmandu's Assistant Chief District Officer Ashok Kumar Bhandari told the BBC on Thursday afternoon, "We have been informed that the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Civil Defense Mahaabhiyan will hold a rally on Chaitra 15 at the empty square in Tinkune and the Samajwadi Front will hold a rally at Bhadrakali-Bhrikutimandap."

"A special integrated security plan has been passed by the District Security Committee today (Thursday) after a thorough analysis of the security sensitivity in the context of this announced program."

"We are prepared to mobilize all security personnel at the district level to ensure the peace and security situation is improved."

Nepal Police's central spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dinesh Kumar Acharya, also said that the police are closely monitoring the latest activities taking place on both sides.

He said that "special vigilance will be exercised to ensure that no activities disrupt peace and security."

According to Acharya, the police have made a special plan to prevent clashes between the two sides.

He said, "Special precautions have been taken to ensure that the processions do not meet each other due to the demonstration, and arrangements have been made to ensure that there are no obstacles for vehicles."