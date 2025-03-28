KTTOAN 2025 Night Held In Kathmandu

Korea Tours and Trekking Operator Association of Nepal (KTTOAN) mark 8th anniversary of establishment in the Hotel Mercure Kathmandu on 27th March 2025, Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Park Tae-Young said that KOTTAN would help further develop the relations between South Korea and Nepal. "As Nepal is a popular destination for Koreans, the new effort of KOTTAN will help attract more Korean tourist in Nepal." He also express that the embassy will work closely with KOTTAN to invite more tourists to Nepal and vice-versa.

KOTTAN President Amar BahadurShahi said that KOTTAN is committed to promoting tourism as well as enhancing people to people relations between the two countries. KOTTAN Treasurer NgawaNgima Sherpa said that the association was always working for the promotion of Nepal's tourism in the Korean market.

As usual, a large number of Korean and Nepalese business people, media personnel, and senior government officials attended the KTTOAN Night.