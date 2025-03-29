Myanmar Military Leader Says 144 People Dead After quake

March 29, 2025, 7:20 a.m.

Myanmar's military leaders say 144 people are dead and 732 injured following Friday's powerful earthquake. They say the figures are likely to rise.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.7 quake struck at about 12:50 p.m. local time near the city of Mandalay at an estimated depth of about 10 kilometers.

Another jolt with a magnitude of 6.7 followed about 10 minutes later.

Military leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised address that 96 of the 144 deaths were in the capital Naypyitaw.

Authorities have also confirmed fatalities in other areas, such as the northwestern region of Sagaing.

In neighboring Thailand, authorities say at least five people are dead and 17 others injured after the shaking brought down a high-rise building that was under construction in Bangkok.

Rescuers are searching for about 100 people believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site on Friday night. He suggested public buildings will undergo safety inspections, and private buildings will be asked to do the same.

Agencies

