RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has given the government an ultimatum to release the party's senior vice-president Rabindra Mishra, general secretary Dhaval Shamsher Rana, and advocate Swagat Nepal, who were arrested after Friday's protest, within 24 hours.

The RPP Central Working Committee meeting held on Saturday gave the government an ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana and Nepal unconditionally within 24 hours.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden informed that the party has decided to protest if they are not released.

He accused the government of being indifferent despite ample opportunities to save journalist Suresh Rajak. He demanded the formation of an impartial judicial commission for a fair investigation into the incident.

He said that it was an attempt to drag former King Shah into politics regarding Friday's incident and urged it to stop.

The meeting has decided to declare Suresh Rajak and Sabin Maharjan, who died during the protest, as martyrs and demand appropriate compensation. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) on Friday concluded that the violence in Tinkune was caused by the involvement of the government.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden said that the government itself appears to be eager to incite violence in Tinkune.

He said, "The RPP has concluded and concluded that the government was involved in the violent incident that took place yesterday, and that the government itself was intent on inciting violence."

He said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had called on cadres to retaliate the previous day, and that this also confirms that the Prime Minister himself is in favor of inciting violence.

He said that tear gas was fired from a well-planned house on the stage where the peaceful assembly was taking place.

"The Prime Minister called for retaliation the day before. This also makes it clear that he is in favor of inciting violence there," He said, "Security personnel have been systematically throwing tear gas from their homes at the stage where the peaceful assembly is taking place. This also shows that the government wanted to disrupt it, to incite the demonstration."