RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra

RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra

March 29, 2025, 8:25 p.m.

Rastry Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has challenged the government to arrest former King Gyanendra Shah and show him off.

In response to questions from journalists while making public the decision of the party's Central Working Committee meeting on Saturday, he challenged former King Shah to be arrested and brought before the public.

He said that he did not take the name of the king just to win the election, saying that the monarchy is a necessity for the country.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the former king's name being linked to the Tinkune incident and said that he had no comment on it. He said that the king should not be dragged into any controversy.

He said, "Just because it is easier to win elections after taking the name of the king, does not mean that a king is needed. That is why we have repeatedly said that whoever carries the king, whoever brings him, will win."

"We are not saying that we need a monarchy for personal gain and personality development. Therefore, I am still clear that I have no comment to make and that the king should not be dragged into controversy. Arrest the king and show him, and we will show our power."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours
Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today
Mar 29, 2025
FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss
Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Hosts National Symposium on Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects
Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Helds A National Symposium On Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects
Mar 29, 2025

More on National

Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
AEPC Hosts National Symposium on Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
KTTOAN 2025 Night Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Joint Exercise Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Helds A National Symposium On Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe पाहां चह्रे) 2025: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar By Agencies Mar 29, 2025
Myanmar Military Leader Says 144 People Dead After quake By Agencies Mar 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75