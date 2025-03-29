RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra

Rastry Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has challenged the government to arrest former King Gyanendra Shah and show him off.

In response to questions from journalists while making public the decision of the party's Central Working Committee meeting on Saturday, he challenged former King Shah to be arrested and brought before the public.

He said that he did not take the name of the king just to win the election, saying that the monarchy is a necessity for the country.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the former king's name being linked to the Tinkune incident and said that he had no comment on it. He said that the king should not be dragged into any controversy.

He said, "Just because it is easier to win elections after taking the name of the king, does not mean that a king is needed. That is why we have repeatedly said that whoever carries the king, whoever brings him, will win."

"We are not saying that we need a monarchy for personal gain and personality development. Therefore, I am still clear that I have no comment to make and that the king should not be dragged into controversy. Arrest the king and show him, and we will show our power."