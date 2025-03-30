KMC Imposes Rs 793,000 Fine On Former King Shah

KMC Imposes Rs 793,000 Fine On Former King Shah

March 30, 2025, 8:41 a.m.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has imposed a fine of Rs 793,000 on former King Gyanendra Shah for pollution, and public and private property vandalized among other various titles during Friday's royalists' demonstration in Tinkune.

KMC issued a press release on Saturday informing about the fine to former King Shah under the activities title during Friday's royalists' demonstration.

KMC imposed fines of Rs, 100,000 each for pollution in Tinkune among six places, Rs. 130,000 for vandalizing fire brigades and Rs 63,000 for vandalizing railing, plants, trees and traffic iland at Tinkune during the demonstration.

Agencies

