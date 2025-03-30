Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600

Myanmar's military says a strong earthquake that struck the central parts of the country on Friday has so far killed 1,644 people and injured 3,408.

The military published the figures late on Saturday. Areas hard-hit by the magnitude 7.7 quake include the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

In Mandalay, rescuers pulled a woman alive from the remains of a building on Saturday. The AFP news agency reports the woman was rescued 30 hours after the quake. She was carried out on a stretcher and her husband embraced her.

Many people are believed to remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings.

The military said damage is so widespread that rescue efforts are proving to be challenging.

Naypyitaw's international airport is believed to have sustained extensive damage from the earthquake.

Footage taken on Saturday shows the airport's control tower collapsed at its base, leaving debris scattered around the area.

Reuters news agency on Saturday quoted sources close to the matter who said the airport was temporarily closed as the control tower is inoperable.

Trevor Clark, A UNICEF officer of the East Asia and Pacific Regional Office spoke about the situation in Mandalay. "There's been large scale infrastructure damage. Electricity is out. Communication lines are down as well. It's very difficult for us to communicate with our teams on the ground."

Russia's emergency ministry says it has dispatched rescue personnel, as well as search-and-rescue dogs, to Myanmar.

China has also sent rescue teams.

The Indian government also announced on Saturday that an army transport aircraft carrying a medical task force, along with medical equipment and aid supplies, has set off for Myanmar.

In neighboring Thailand, the shaking brought down a high-rise building that was under construction in the capital Bangkok. Local authorities say at least nine people are dead, and more than 70 others are missing.

Military personnel and rescuers have been conducting search operations overnight, while removing debris.

Local authorities say they have received reports of more than 2,000 buildings with cracks, and will conduct structural safety inspections.