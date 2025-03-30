Nepal Sichuan Trade Exchange Month begins

The Sichuan Series of Celebrations on China-Nepal 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations and the Sichuan-Nepal Culture, Tourism, Economy and Trade Exchange Month commenced with an inaugural event held at Chengdu, China.

The event held on Friday was jointly organized by Foreign Affairs Office of Sichuan Provincial Government and Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu.

Speaking at the event, Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Sichuan Province, Zhang Tao, reiterated the recent progress in connectivity between Nepal and Sichuan, highlighting the momentum of socio-cultural exchanges in the past year.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Nepal to China, Krishna Prasad Oli, reminisced about the historical ties shared by the two countries and more importantly, the bonds shared by the people of these countries.

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, Deepak Raj Joshi, stated that Nepal is ready to welcome Chinese tourists and offer them an unforgettable experience in every corner of Nepal.

The Consul General confirmed the Consulate’s readiness to facilitate and encourage all forms of trade, tourism and cultural exchange initiatives between Sichuan and Nepal.

The event included performances from Chinese performers and Himali Cultural Group, who arrived in Chengdu for Sichuan-Nepal Culture, Tourism, Economy and Trade Exchange Month.

Various Nepali products were showcased by Nepali exhibitors during the event. During the month-long Sichuan series, Nepali local products’ exhibition and cultural exchange events will be held in different cities of Sichuan Province. The Sichuan series is also expected to enhance integrated and robust cultural, trade, economic and people-to-people exchange between Nepal and Sichuan, according to the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu, China.