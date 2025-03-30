Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Pokhara And Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Bhairwa, Biratnagar and Janakpur

March 30, 2025, 8:25 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki. There will be mainly fair in Bagmati, Madhesh and plain areas of of Koshi. Tehre will be rain likely in some hilly areas of Koshi Province.

There will be mainly fair in all over Nepal.

World Bank Approves $150 Million to Improve Resilience of Bridge Network, Connectivity, and Access to Services In Nepal
Mar 30, 2025
Nepal Sichuan Trade Exchange Month begins
Mar 30, 2025
RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra
Mar 29, 2025
RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours
Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today
Mar 29, 2025

