World Bank Approves $150 Million to Improve Resilience of Bridge Network, Connectivity, and Access to Services In Nepal

March 30, 2025, 6:08 p.m.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved a financing package of $150 million for Nepal’s Third Bridges Improvement and Maintenance Program (BIMP-III) to strengthen the resilience of bridges in the Strategic Road Network, ensuring safer and uninterrupted connectivity across the country’s diverse and challenging terrain.

Nepal's bridge system serves as critical lifelines connecting remote and urban communities to essential services, including healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Vulnerabilities caused by frequent climate-induced disasters such as floods, landslides, and earthquakes severely affect the bridge infrastructure.

The program, led by Nepal’s Department of Roads, will focus on climate-resilient measures such as enhanced structural designs and innovative technologies, including real-time monitoring systems to safeguard bridges against extreme weather events. The program will also support bridge designs prioritizing accessibility for all users, connecting marginalized communities to vital services.

“The resilience of Nepal’s bridge network is fundamental for safe and sustained connectivity,” said David Sislen, Division Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “This program emphasizes resilient infrastructure development and promoting access to markets and services for vulnerable communities while promoting Nepal’s sustainable growth.”

The program includes capacity-building initiatives for the Department of Roads, promoting innovative solutions and strengthening institutional systems for effective infrastructure management.

