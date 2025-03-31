Eid-ul-Fitr live updates: PM Modi extends Eid greetings, wishes joy and success

Eid-ul-Fitr, the day marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in Nepal on Monday, as the moon was sighted on Sunday evening. The festival is celebrated across the world on different days, and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. The night on which the moon is sighted is celebrated as Chand Raat in countries like Bangladesh. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month (either because clouds block its view or because the western sky is still too bright when the moon sets), then the holiday is celebrated the following day. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated for one to three days, depending on the country. It is forbidden to fast on the Day of Eid, and a specific prayer is nominated for this day. As an obligatory act of charity, money is paid to the poor and the needy (zakat al-Fitr) before performing the 'Eid prayer.

The iconic markets of Kathmnadu, Birgunj and Nepalgung buzzed last evening as worshippers thronged shops to buy essentials to celebrate the festival.

President Ram Chandra Paudel greeted all Nepali living in Nepal and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. “May this festival bring peace, progress, and happiness to all and give us strength to move forward with a positive attitude,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and NC leader Sher Bahadur Deuba also greeted all Nepali Muslims.

Vice President Ramsaya Yadav extended his greetings and said the Islamic festival “reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us.”

The Opposition leader Pusbpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda wished everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood. “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home,” the party said in its message.

What is ‘Zakt-al-Fitr’ observed by Muslims during Eid?

Zakat al-Fitr (also called Fitrana) is a mandatory charity given by Muslims at the end of Ramadan, before the Eid al-Fitr prayers. It is meant to purify the fasts of Ramadan and help the less fortunate celebrate Eid.

It is obligatory for all Muslims who can afford it and paid before the Eid prayer, so that the needy can benefit from it in time. The amount is usually equal to the cost of a basic meal and must be given on behalf of every member of the household, including children.