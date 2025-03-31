Embassy of Israel Celebrates Good Deeds Day with Children and Elderly at Tulasi Foundation

Lets do our bit, to bring smiles and lift up hearts

And share the warmth that kindness imparts

Let kindness flow in what we do

A simple act, sincere and true

What you give, brings you happiness immeasurable

A satisfaction so pure, unimaginable

Marking the spirit of ‘Good Deeds Day’ on 31 March, 2025, the Embassy of Israel in Nepal dedicated a full day to community service at the organization- Tulasi Foundation, located in Lalitpur. With an aim to spread kindness and compassion, the Embassy family, together with members of the Shalom Club (Nepali alumni who studied in Israel), spent the day with children and elderly citizens under the care of the foundation, sharing a hot meal, engaging in various fun activities and creating memories together. The Embassy also donated essential food supplies,fruits, and toys for children.

Expressing his joy, Ambassador ShmulikArie Bass said, “TikunOlam” (World Fixing) is a concept in Judaism that means nurturing and improving humanity's lifestyles. In modern time, the concept of Good Deeds Day was also invented in Israel in 2007 coordinating 7,000 volunteers in hundreds of NGOs for the society to raise the value of ongoing assistance during all the year to make Humanity and standard of living better in our world. This year more than 110 countries including Nepal has joined the efforts to help make the world better even with a small gesture. Let’s make the World better!”

The Embassy of Israel has been organizing Good Deeds Day in previous years as well, taking a break from regular Embassy work and spending a day doing community work. This initiative reflects Israel’s commitment to social responsibility and volunteerism, for the betterment of the society.

Good deeds day is an annual tradition dedicated to doing good together, volunteering time, energy and expertise for the benefit of the society.