Tribhuvan International Airport to open for 18 hours daily from Tuesday ( April 1)

Tribhuvan International Airport to open for 18 hours daily from Tuesday ( Apirl 1)

March 31, 2025, 9:49 a.m.

Tribhuvan International Airport will now open for 18 hours daily. Earlier, the airport was open for only 14 hours daily due to ongoing maintenance work.

As the airport management closed the airport for 10 hours a day from 23 Kartik and began construction of physical infrastructure, airlines increased fares drastically.

Previously, the airport operated for 21 hours a day. Now, the airport will remain open from 6 am to midnight, informed Airport General Manager Jagannath Niraula.

"The airport will be open for 18 hours from April 1," he said. "The construction of the link way connecting the taxiway to the runway has been completed, and the work of constructing a parallel taxiway is ongoing," he said.

However, he informed that it will not lead to a situation where flights will have to be stopped. Flights will have to be stopped while construction work is being carried out 75 meters to the right and left of the runway.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has standards that prohibit construction materials from being placed around aircraft landing and takeoff areas, and even digging holes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project Handed Over Ambulances
Mar 31, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrates Good Deeds Day with Children and Elderly at Tulasi Foundation
Mar 31, 2025
Eid-ul-Fitr live updates: PM Modi extends Eid greetings, wishes joy and success
Mar 31, 2025
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Importance Significant
Mar 31, 2025
Rescue efforts continue in Myanmar, Thailand after powerful earthquake
Mar 31, 2025

More on National

Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project Handed Over Ambulances By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 minutes ago
Embassy of Israel Celebrates Good Deeds Day with Children and Elderly at Tulasi Foundation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
AEPC Hosts National Symposium on Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Eid-ul-Fitr live updates: PM Modi extends Eid greetings, wishes joy and success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Importance Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
Rescue efforts continue in Myanmar, Thailand after powerful earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Bhairaw, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
RPP Leaders Mishra and Rana allowed to be detained for 5 days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2025
World Bank Approves $150 Million to Improve Resilience of Bridge Network, Connectivity, and Access to Services In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75