Tribhuvan International Airport to open for 18 hours daily from Tuesday ( April 1)

Tribhuvan International Airport will now open for 18 hours daily. Earlier, the airport was open for only 14 hours daily due to ongoing maintenance work.

As the airport management closed the airport for 10 hours a day from 23 Kartik and began construction of physical infrastructure, airlines increased fares drastically.

Previously, the airport operated for 21 hours a day. Now, the airport will remain open from 6 am to midnight, informed Airport General Manager Jagannath Niraula.

"The airport will be open for 18 hours from April 1," he said. "The construction of the link way connecting the taxiway to the runway has been completed, and the work of constructing a parallel taxiway is ongoing," he said.

However, he informed that it will not lead to a situation where flights will have to be stopped. Flights will have to be stopped while construction work is being carried out 75 meters to the right and left of the runway.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has standards that prohibit construction materials from being placed around aircraft landing and takeoff areas, and even digging holes.