Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Bhairaw, Janakpur And Biratnagar

March 31, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali Lumbini and Gandaki Province. There will be mainly fair in Bagmati, Madhesh and plain areas of of Koshi. Tehre will be rain likely in some hilly areas of Gandaki and Koshi Province.

There will be mainly fair in all over Nepal.

