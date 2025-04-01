Himalaya Starts Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa Scheduled Service

Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, is pleased to announce the inaugural flight of its historic Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa scheduled service, which commenced on March 31, 2025. This historic flight to Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal, from Lhasa, the renowned 'Roof of the World' aims to strengthen air links between Nepal and China with this new route, marking a significant milestone.

Dedicated to promoting Nepal’s tourism industry and fostering international travel, Himalaya Airlines continues to expand its network to provide seamless and convenient travel options. The Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa flight underscores the airline’s commitment to connecting Nepal to the world, facilitating cultural exchanges, and supporting tourism growth in both destinations.

Himalaya Airlines is operating a weekly flight on the sector connecting the Kathmandu-Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa-Kathmandu sectors, with plans to increase the frequency based on demand. The historic Lhasa-Pokhara inaugural flight (H9 731), took off from Lhasa Gonggar Airport at 14:39 PM Chinese local time today, March 31, 2025, and landed at Pokhara International Airport at 13:56 PM (Nepali local time) after one hour and thirty-four minutes of flying time. A total of 107 passengers boarded the historic flight. Likewise, the first ever Pokhara-Lhasa flight (H9 732) will depart from Pokhara International Airport at 08:20 AM (Nepali local time) on April 01, 2025, and arrive at Lhasa Gonggar Airport at 12:05 PM (Chinese local time).

The new Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the vibrant tourism capital city of Nepal with the historically rich and picturesque city of Lhasa.

Himalaya Airlines remains committed to delivering quality service and safe travel experiences for its passengers. The launch of this route is also expected to boost tourism in the lean summer season.

The inaugural flight event was graced by Surendra Raj Pandey, Chief Minister, Gandaki Province as the chief guest along with Arun Kumar Chaudhary, Honorable State Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation of Nepal, Mitra Lal Basyal, Minister of Industry and Tourism of Gandaki Province, Chen Song, Ambassador of The Peoples' Republic of China to Nepal, Dhana Raj Acharya, Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Deo Chandra Lal Karna, Deputy Director General, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, along with other dignitaries who were welcomed by Zhou Enyong, President, Vijay Shrestha, Vice President-Administration and Himalaya Airlines Officials. Consular General of Nepal in Lhasa, Laxmi Prasad Niraula also graced the historic event with his presence.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, CAAN, Pokhara International Airport authorities, the Chinese Embassy, and all stakeholders for their unwavering support in the historic Lhasa-Pokhara flight, Mr. Zhou Enyong, President of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his joy and pride in launching the first-ever scheduled international flight between Pokhara International Airport and Lhasa. "This historic milestone is a major achievement for Himalaya Airlines and Nepal’s aviation industry, positioning Pokhara as a key international gateway and enhancing regional connectivity. More than just a new route, this flight strengthens Nepal-China ties, boosts tourism, and opens doors for trade and cultural exchange. As Himalaya Airlines remains committed to safe and efficient air travel, we call for continued support to ensure the long-term success of this operation. Together, we can achieve even greater milestones."

Speaking on the historic occasion, Chief Minister of Gandaki Province,Pandey, emphasized the role of enhanced connectivity in boosting tourism and promoting Gandaki Province. He commended Himalaya Airlines for choosing Pokhara as a destination and acknowledged the challenges of maintaining regular flights. Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he stated, "While challenges remain, they can be addressed with government support. The Gandaki Government is dedicated to facilitating and expanding Himalaya Airlines' operations in Pokhara."

Arun Kumar Chaudhary, State Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation of Nepal, urged all stakeholders to support Himalaya Airlines, stating: "Himalaya Airlines has successfully established a weekly flight on the Pokhara-Lhasa route. I commend this achievement and extend my best wishes for the airline's continued success in expanding its flight operations in the days ahead."

Chen Song, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal, stated, "I congratulate the people of Pokhara on their first-ever scheduled commercial flight. Your dream of having a scheduled flight has now become a reality. Himalaya Airlines' Lhasa-Pokhara flight reflects China's strong commitment to strengthening Nepal-China relations. I wish Pokhara will have more international flights to more international destination."

Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Acharya thanked Himalaya Airlines for giving the 14th international flight which is the first scheduled flight from Pokhara. Sharing that the historic Lhasa Pokhara flight will help the citizens of both the country to explore the rich culture and tourism of each other's nations he added "We from the local level will support Himalaya to continue its service from Pokhara."

DEO Chandra Lal Karna, Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, expressed his delight and congratulated Himalaya Airlines for being the first airline to operate both the inaugural and scheduled flights from Pokhara. "Although the airport was inaugurated earlier, it took two years for the first scheduled flight to commence. I congratulate Himalaya Airlines on securing a new sector, destination, and market—Pokhara. I also urge tour operators and tourism stakeholders in Pokhara to support Himalaya Airlines in making this route a success."

Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, who is also the spokesperson of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched route, stating, “The main mission of Himalaya is to be able to operate flights to 10 different tourism sectors of China and annually welcome 1 million Chinese tourists to Nepal. H9 has always explored trailblazing and new routes to China leading the way and going ahead of the regular operations. With the introduction of this new route, Himalaya aims to create memorable travel experiences while maintaining the highest safety standards. We look forward to welcoming travellers on board our flights and helping them explore the beauty and opportunities that both Nepal and Tibet have to offer."

Passengers can now book their tickets for the Kathmandu-Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa-Kathmandu flights from Himalaya Airline's ticketing counters, authorized travel partners as well as from the airline’s official website: www.himalaya-airlines.com and Himalaya Airlines Mobile Application.