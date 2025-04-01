PM Oli Arrives In Bangkok

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has arrived here today in course of an official visit of Thailand and attending the Sixth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral, Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) scheduled from April 4.

Prime Minister Oli arrived here at 6:15 pm local time. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister of Thailand, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister for Culture and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, Nepali Ambassador to Thailand, Dhan Bahadur Oli, Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal, Suwapong Sirisorn, among others welcomed PM Oli at the VIP Longue of Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

This is the first ever official visit by the Head of Government of Nepal to Thailand.

The delegation led by Prime Minister Oli comprises First Lady Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's chief advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, economic-development advisor Dr Yubraj Khatiwada, Chief Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal, among others.