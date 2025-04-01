PM Oli Is Leaving Thailand To Pay Official Visit T And Take Party In BIMSTEC Summit

April 1, 2025, 9 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is leaving for Thailand on Tuesday morning on a four-day official visit to Thailand.

At the cordial invitation of Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister Oli is embarking on the visit from April 1-5. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

This is the first-ever official visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to the Kingdom of Thailand in 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Addressing the meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday, Prime Minister Oli said that this is the first time that a Prime Minister of Nepal is formally visiting Thailand after 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Nepal and Thailand.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the Thai Prime Minister and discuss various areas of bilateral relations between the two countries. Following the bilateral engagements, the Prime Minister will lead the Nepali delegation to the Sixth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral, Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be hosted by Thailand on April 4. He is set to address the Summit on the same day.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Oli will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from BIMSTEC member states.

The Prime Minister’s entourage will include Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Political Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Economic and Development Advisor to the Prime Minister, high-ranking government officials, and representatives from the private sector and media persons.

The Prime Minister is set to return home on April 5. The Cabinet on March 24 had endorsed the schedule of Prime Minister’s visit to Thailand. According to the MoFA, the visit is anticipated to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Nepal and Thailand.

A two-point MoU will be signed between two nations in regard to tourism and culture. A six-point agreement in line with non-government sector in presence of Prime Ministers of both nations will be signed as well.

Prime Minister Oli said that he would be holding meeting with renowned businessmen of Thailand and will address Asian Institute of Technology.

