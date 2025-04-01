RPP Lawmaker Bohara Passes Away

RPP Lawmaker Bohara Passes Away

April 1, 2025, 12:31 p.m.

Member of the House of Representatives and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Deepak Bohara has passed away. He was 76.

Suffering from various illnesses for the last three years, he died while undergoing treatment at local Om Hospital today, according to RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha.

Bohara was elected to the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, from Rupandehi constituency No 3. (RSS)

