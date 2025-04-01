UN migration agency calls for support for quake-hit Myanmar

The UN migration agency has called for the international community to help Myanmar handle the aftermath of last week's devastating earthquake.

Mochizuki Daihei, the Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, in Myanmar, spoke with NHK in an online interview on Monday.

Mochizuki said the nation's second largest city of Mandalay is facing the danger of deterioration in both social order and hygiene conditions. He said many displaced people are forced to sleep outdoors, in parks and on streets.

Mochizuki said, given that prior to the quake more than 3 million people were already internally displaced in Myanmar, the situation could destabilize further.

Mochizuki said about one-fourth of about 200 local IOM staff members were in Mandalay, close to the epicenter of the quake, or in other affected areas, and that some of them suffered damage to their houses. He said they are still engaged in survey and relief operations while living in their offices.

Mochizuki said UN agencies received a written request from Myanmar's military for assistance.

Mochizuki said receiving such a request from the military was unprecedented, and that it indicated how devastating the damage was.

Mochizuki said relief workers should be allowed to access heavily-restricted, military-controlled areas in order to deliver aid supplies to those in need.