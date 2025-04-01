UN migration agency calls for support for quake-hit Myanmar

UN migration agency calls for support for quake-hit Myanmar

April 1, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

The UN migration agency has called for the international community to help Myanmar handle the aftermath of last week's devastating earthquake.

Mochizuki Daihei, the Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, in Myanmar, spoke with NHK in an online interview on Monday.

Mochizuki said the nation's second largest city of Mandalay is facing the danger of deterioration in both social order and hygiene conditions. He said many displaced people are forced to sleep outdoors, in parks and on streets.

Mochizuki said, given that prior to the quake more than 3 million people were already internally displaced in Myanmar, the situation could destabilize further.

Mochizuki said about one-fourth of about 200 local IOM staff members were in Mandalay, close to the epicenter of the quake, or in other affected areas, and that some of them suffered damage to their houses. He said they are still engaged in survey and relief operations while living in their offices.

Mochizuki said UN agencies received a written request from Myanmar's military for assistance.

Mochizuki said receiving such a request from the military was unprecedented, and that it indicated how devastating the damage was.

Mochizuki said relief workers should be allowed to access heavily-restricted, military-controlled areas in order to deliver aid supplies to those in need.

Agencies

KMC Imposes Rs 793,000 Fine On Former King Shah
Mar 30, 2025
US proposed new mineral rights deal: Zelenskyy
Mar 30, 2025
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600
Mar 30, 2025
UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar
Mar 29, 2025
Myanmar Military Leader Says 144 People Dead After quake
Mar 29, 2025

More on International

Rescue efforts continue in Myanmar, Thailand after powerful earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
US proposed new mineral rights deal: Zelenskyy By Agencies 2 days ago
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600 By Agencies 2 days ago
UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Myanmar Military Leader Says 144 People Dead After quake By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
China, France to boost cooperation on multilateral trade, climate change By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli Is Leaving Thailand To Pay Official Visit T And Take Party In BIMSTEC Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2025
Nepali Ambassador to India Dr. Shaker Sharma Sharma Called Upon UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Pokhsts, Kathmandu, Bhairaw And Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2025
Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project Handed Over Ambulances By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
Embassy of Israel Celebrates Good Deeds Day with Children and Elderly at Tulasi Foundation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025
Tribhuvan International Airport to open for 18 hours daily from Tuesday ( April 1) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75