Winter Session Of Parliament Ends

The winter session of the House of Representatives (HoR) ended today endorsing a condolence motion on the demise of legislator Deepak Bohara.

In the today's session of the lower house, Speaker Devraj Ghimire tabled the condolence motion on the passing of Bohara and it was followed by the unanimous endorsement.

Bohara, a member of the House of Representatives from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), passed away this morning at the age of 76. Suffering from various illnesses for the last three years, he died while undergoing treatment at local Om Hospital.

In the meeting, the Speaker shared information about those lawmakers remaining absent in the HoR winter session 10 times or more than that due to various reasons. He also apprised the session of a letter received from the Office of the President regarding the prorogation of the Federal Parliament's current session by today midnight.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday had decided to recommend to President Ramchandra Paudel for the prorogation of the current session of both houses of parliament to be effective from 12.00 today night. With this, the Speaker also announced the prorogation of the HoR session from midnight today.