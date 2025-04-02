“Kolahalko Kolaj “: A Collection Of Scattered Memories By Prakash Sayami

Kolahalko Kolaj is a collage of noise in English. It was said that collage is a French word for connecting what is scattered. `Collage of Noise' has recently been released as a creative prose work by renowned writer Prakash Sayami.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Collage of Noise is actually a collage of the beautiful relationship between Prakash Sayami's writing style and the time, person, event, and field within the individual image. A collage born of desire, a collage led by desire and aspiration, a collage enticed by the creations of literary figures, a collage of acting from the theater stage to the screen, a collage of the mind reveling in the world of sound, a collage of conversations with important people from different parts of the country and abroad, and a collage of inner dialogues connected to various aspects, it should be called a 'Collage of Noise'.

And the collection of all these collages is of the mind reveling in Kathmandu, which he has reflected by writing the context in his book.

Reading it reminds me of Lakshmi Prasad Devkota's words that "abroad is a dream", "there are thousands of Niagara Falls in Nepal", etc.

This is his thirteenth work after 12 works including "Barshadi Dinharu ", "Narayan Gopal" and others.

The book presented can be read in one sitting. It has a total of 186 pages. The price is Rs. 425. The content and effort are worth it.

He has dedicated the book to his life partner Anjali Subba. Perhaps this is the first time in his book that he has broken the order in this regard?

He has written his love, passion and habit of reading books, quoting them in the very first paragraph itself, as the first book, the second friend and the third love.

In the book, under the title My Life Calendar, he mentions the difficult situation of his childhood, reading political books from Nakkhu school for education, reading books by Rajneesh, Krishna Murthy and many others.

He has explained the experience of opening a library at that time with 1, 2 rupees.

Under the title Ajar Amar Raatharu, he has vividly depicted the obstacles and stumbling in many places in the media. Which is perhaps more relevant in the current context.

Under the title Bob Dylan's autobiography, he has mentioned what Narayan Gopal said to listen to and Narayan Gopal is mentioned at various places.

He cannot forget Narayan Gopal, he inserts his context here and there. At a glance , It seems that he has written about the events that happened while writing his autobiography.

Talking about ghazals, it is interesting to note that he has interviewed famous ghazal singers of India. In the collage of tumult, he has mentioned the old state of Kathmandu, including the “Gula Parb”, cultural festivals, etc. with great pleasure.

In “Nepal Dekhda Chinye Jasto Lagchan”, he has shown his deep love and faith towards Nepal and has not gone abroad despite the opportunity.

Since he has sufficient knowledge, it would have been even better if he had done it in a field-specific manner, such as literature, songs, music, singers, sperately etc.

Now the book takes a turn towards literature and writes about the relationships of some famous writers and filmmakers - such as Shankar Lamichhane, Dev Anand, Gulzar, Miteri Sangeet, famous lyricist and composer Gopal Yonjan and his relationship with Narayan Gopal.

In Prem Ko Samadhima: Sahir, Pant, Nirala and Prasad have been mentioned. Rather than making explanatory comments, Sayami has done justice to the content according to the name of the book. But it would have been more effective if the memories scattered across the region had been included.

The work is collectible and I am grateful to its publisher Educational Publishing House and everyone involved in it, and once again, immense congratulations to the author Prakash Sayami, and best wishes to the collage of noise.