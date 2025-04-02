Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects

Nepal and India have singed MoUs for 10 high-impact community development projects to be implemented in the education, health and culture sectors in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Government of India.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal, and the project implementing agencies of the Government of Nepal have agreed to implement 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal with a total project cost of Rs 625 million with Indian assistance.

The embassy has stated that these projects in Nepal will be implemented through local bodies of the Government of Nepal, such as metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, municipalities, and rural municipalities.

The implementation of these High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) will help provide better educational, healthcare, and cultural facilities to the people of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has worked on over 573 HICDPs in Nepal, including the 10 projects for which MoUs were signed today, and has provided assistance in the areas of education, health, roads and bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, culture, social welfare and creation of other public utilities have been completed at the grassroots level in all seven provinces of Nepal. The remaining projects are being implemented in various phases.