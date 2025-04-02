Trump To Reveal Reciprocal Tariffs On Wednesday

Trump To Reveal Reciprocal Tariffs On Wednesday

April 2, 2025, 8:03 a.m.

US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal the details of his plan for reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. The White House says they will go into effect immediately.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event called "Make America Wealthy Again" at 4 p.m. in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that Trump has been discussing the matter with a group of specialists in trade and tariffs.

She said, "The president has a brilliant team of advisors who have been studying these issues for decades, and we are focused on restoring the golden age of America and making America a manufacturing superpower."

Leavitt did not provide details about the size and scope of the tariffs, or which countries will be targeted.

Trump was asked on Monday if any US trading partners will be exempt. He responded by saying, simply, "It depends."

Agencies

Myanmar Government says quake death toll tops 2,700, could rise further
Apr 02, 2025
UN migration agency calls for support for quake-hit Myanmar
Apr 01, 2025
KMC Imposes Rs 793,000 Fine On Former King Shah
Mar 30, 2025
US proposed new mineral rights deal: Zelenskyy
Mar 30, 2025
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600
Mar 30, 2025

More on International

Myanmar Government says quake death toll tops 2,700, could rise further By Agencies 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
UN migration agency calls for support for quake-hit Myanmar By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Rescue efforts continue in Myanmar, Thailand after powerful earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
US proposed new mineral rights deal: Zelenskyy By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600 By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

“Kolahalko Kolaj “: A Collection Of Scattered Memories By Prakash Sayami By Shanker Man Singh Apr 02, 2025
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
Nepal: Revolution, Regression and Rampage By Sanjay Upadhya Apr 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75