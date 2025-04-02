UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms

The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD) is organising the two-day informal regional meeting on small arms control, women and security in Kathmandu from Wednesday.

The meeting titled ‘Separate Agendas, Common Objectives: Lessons Learned and Opportunities from the Progressive Harmonisation of Small Arms Control and Women, Peace and Security’ is being organised with support from the European Union and in partnership with Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday and Thursday. Small arms and light weapons (SALW) remain a leading driver of armed violence globally. Women and girls disproportionately suffer from their misuse through domestic abuse, community insecurity, and conflict-related sexual violence, the UNRCPD said in a statement.

For too long, initiatives to tackle illicit small arms proliferation have not been effectively integrated into other relevant priority areas, such as Women, Peace and Security (WPS). However, the 2024 Review Conference of the UN Programme of Action on SALW took steps to shift this approach, read the statement.

Likewise, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—a landmark in advancing women’s participation in peace and security. “Despite increased global support, many countries continue to face challenges in translating commitments into action,” said the UN agency.

To strengthen the link between these two agendas, the UNRCPD is organising the meeting.

The meeting brings together government officials, civil society actors, and regional and international partners from across Asia and the Pacific to explore how gender perspectives can be more effectively integrated into arms control.

Discussions will build on recent global developments—such as the growing focus on gender in disarmament and the introduction of new frameworks for safer ammunition management—and aim to identify practical ways to better align small arms control with the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

Through this meeting, cross-sector collaboration is expected to be strengthened, inclusive policymaking encouraged, and a strong regional network of people and organisations working toward peace and security in Asia and the Pacific further developed.