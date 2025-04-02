Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

April 2, 2025, 7:57 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu and Pokhara and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali Lumbini, Koshi, and Madhesh Province. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of Bamai and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be mainly fair in all over Nepal.

IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker
Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects
Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms
Apr 02, 2025
Winter Session Of Parliament Ends
Apr 01, 2025
PM Oli Arrives In Bangkok
Apr 01, 2025

