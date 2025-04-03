PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtran Shinawatra, are holding meeting today. Prime Minister Oli is on an official visit to Thailand at the cordial invitation of his Thai counterpart.

Before the meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prime Minister Oli attended the welcome programme hosted by his Thai counterpart. This is the first official visit of Nepali Prime Minister to Thailand.

It is expected that this visit would contribute in expansion of mutual relations and collaboration between the two countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry, an agreement related to collaboration in culture and tourism sectors would be signed after the meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Similarly, six different memoranda of understanding would be exchanged between non-governmental and business organisations of the two countries. After the agreement, the two prime ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

Likewise, Prime Minister would participate in a luncheon hosted by his counterpart as well as hold courtesy meeting with the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, today itself. He is scheduled to return home on April 5.(RSS)