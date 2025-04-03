PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting

PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting

April 3, 2025, 11:18 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtran Shinawatra, are holding meeting today. Prime Minister Oli is on an official visit to Thailand at the cordial invitation of his Thai counterpart.    

Before the meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prime Minister Oli attended the welcome programme hosted by his Thai counterpart. This is the first official visit of Nepali Prime Minister to Thailand.    

It is expected that this visit would contribute in expansion of mutual relations and collaboration between the two countries.    
According to the Foreign Ministry, an agreement related to collaboration in culture and tourism sectors would be signed after the meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.    

Similarly, six different memoranda of understanding would be exchanged between non-governmental and business organisations of the two countries. After the agreement, the two prime ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.    

Likewise, Prime Minister would participate in a luncheon hosted by his counterpart as well as hold courtesy meeting with the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, today itself. He is scheduled to return home on April 5.(RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu
Apr 03, 2025
A Novel AI-Based Method Reveals How Cells Respond To Drug Treatments
Apr 03, 2025
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker
Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects
Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms
Apr 02, 2025

More on National

A Novel AI-Based Method Reveals How Cells Respond To Drug Treatments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
RPP Lawmaker Bohara Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Regional Roundtable on Urban Governance and Development Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
“Kolahalko Kolaj “: A Collection Of Scattered Memories By Prakash Sayami By Shanker Man Singh Apr 02, 2025
Myanmar Government says quake death toll tops 2,700, could rise further By Agencies Apr 02, 2025
Trump To Reveal Reciprocal Tariffs On Wednesday By Agencies Apr 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
Nepal: Revolution, Regression and Rampage By Sanjay Upadhya Apr 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75