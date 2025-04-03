Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya had a meeting here today. PM Oli is currently in Thailand in connection with participating in the Sixth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers discussed various matters of bilateral and mutual interests.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, the Prime Minister's Chief Political Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, among other officials were present in the meeting.

Following the conclusion of his programs scheduled as part of the official visit to Thailand, PM Oli is busy in sideline meetings and other meetings with the Heads of State and Heads of Governments of BIMSTEC member nations who have arrived here to attend the regional group's Summit.