I Bow to the People Who Have Given Me Justice: Kulman Ghising

Kulman Ghising, who was dismissed as the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, stated that he was removed from his position because he could not follow instructions that went beyond the law.

“I Bow to the People Who Have Given Me Justice. I was a great honor to me work for the people and country,” said Ghising

From day one, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation asked me to waive Rs. 24 billion in outstanding dues from certain industrial houses. I faced constant and persistent pressure for the past eight months regarding this one issue,"** said former MD Ghising. "Whoever comes into power, their legal responsibility will be to collect the Rs. 24 billion charged for using the dedicated feeder."

“After seven and a half years of service as Managing Director, I received overwhelming support from the people. I salute the courage of the Nepali people who have always stood by me in my efforts to bring light to the country,” said the former MD, Ghising.

“I consider ending the load shedding and expanding electricity access to nearly 100 percent of the country as the two greatest achievements of my career. I will continue to work towards the happiness and prosperity of Nepal,” Ghising added.

“No matter what happens in court, the people have shown justice for my work, supporting my efforts to make Nepal brighter. My struggle is against those forces of darkness that seek to push the country back into the vicious cycle of power cuts,” he said.

Ghising mentioned that despite his removal, the people gave him a warm welcome and praised his efforts, even as the state humiliated him.

Ghising made these remarks during a press conference on Friday. "I cannot go beyond the law and follow instructions that conflict with it. A dispute arose over the dedicated and trunk lines, and that’s why I was dismissed," he explained.

He also rejected the government's accusations of 'failure to be accountable' and 'failure to collect dues,' stating that he was removed when he sought approval to collect the toll.

He further explained that he faced continuous pressure and orders that prevented him from collecting the toll.

Kulman Ghising denied allegations that he is affiliated with the Maoist party, insisting that he is not aligned with any political group. "I do not belong to any individual or political party. I am an employee, and I belong to the people," he affirmed.

When asked by a journalist about his potential entry into politics, he responded that if such a situation arises, he would be ready to take on any responsible role for the country.

He expressed that the love and affection shown by the people are more valuable than anything else. **“Despite the humiliation of my removal, the cheers and praise from the people have been a source of comfort. There is nothing greater than the people, and they have given me justice,” said Ghising.

“What I have accomplished as MD in expanding and strengthening the electricity supply in the country is clear to the Nepali people,” Ghising added.